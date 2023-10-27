Video report: Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony
Today featured the last witness from the prosecution, an FBI agent who testified about Signal chats and auto-deletion policies. Then came two witnesses from the defense: an attorney who represented Bankman-Fried personally in his interactions with Bahamian securities regulators, and a witness retained by the defense to analyze FTX’s databases to reach conclusions about Alameda Research’s funds (or lack thereof).
Then came the main event: Sam Bankman-Fried began his testimony. Because of a dispute over the admissibility of some of the planned testimony, he testified today without the jury present, and the judge will determine which — if any — of those topics can be covered tomorrow during the real thing (should he still decide to take the stand, and I am only more convinced that that’s a terrible idea).
Despite the fact that this was more of a dress rehearsal than the main event, his testimony still offered a lot of insight until what tomorrow might look like.
The auto-delete issue: maybe one reason why you would suddenly remove auto-delete when a crisis is upon you is so that you could suggest transparency, and start to accumulate communications that prop up whatever narrative you want people to see.
