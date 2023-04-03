Subscribe
Feedly launches strikebreaking as a service
The company claims to have not considered before launch whether their new protest and strike surveillance tool could be misused.
Molly White
Apr 3
Feedly launches strikebreaking as a service

Issue 23 – Here for crime
SBF gets slapped with a bribery charge, Binance gets sued by the CFTC, and Arbitrum bungles decentralization.
Molly White
Apr 3
Issue 23 – Here for crime

March 2023
No, Bitcoin isn't pumping because it's a "safe haven" from banks
There are more reasonable explanations for the price increase, and more than a few flaws with the "safe haven" narrative.
Molly White
Mar 22
No, Bitcoin isn't pumping because it's a "safe haven" from banks

Issue 22 – Conferences and collapses
In stark contrast to the prior year's NFT mania, SXSW 2023 showcased a crypto industry made weary by a protracted downturn.
Molly White
Mar 21
Issue 22 – Conferences and collapses

The venture capitalist's dilemma
The embarrassing investor meltdown surrounding Silicon Valley Bank should drive us to consider new models.
Molly White
Mar 20
The venture capitalist's dilemma

Issue 21 – Other-than-temporary impairments could make banks less than well-capitalized
Silvergate spirals, another exec flips on SBF, and no one wants NFTs anymore.
Molly White
Mar 3
Issue 21 – Other-than-temporary impairments could make banks less than well-capitalized

February 2023
The Oasis "counter-hack" and the centralization of defi
Wormhole, Jump Crypto, and Oasis demonstrate the centralization threat introduced by multisig-controlled upgradeable smart contracts.
Molly White
Feb 26
The Oasis "counter-hack" and the centralization of defi

I asked Popehat: Why isn't SBF in jail?
A criminal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor shares his expertise.
Molly White
Feb 24
I asked Popehat: Why isn't SBF in jail?

Issue 20 – These things happen
The SEC enters a feeding frenzy and someone spends a quarter million dollars on a fart.
Molly White
Feb 18
Issue 20 – These things happen

Issue 19 – Down with the crypto banks
Also featuring knockoff NFTs and claims of a wallet hacked via photograph.
Molly White
Feb 10
Issue 19 – Down with the crypto banks

Sam Bankman-Fried is not a child
But the media is treating him like one.
Molly White
Feb 4
Sam Bankman-Fried is not a child

The Celsius examiner's report: a picture of fraud and incompetence
Nearly 500 pages of damning evidence that Celsius was little more than a money incinerator that finally ran out of fuel.
Molly White
Feb 3
The Celsius examiner's report: a picture of fraud and incompetence

